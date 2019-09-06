Lenovo-owned Motorola seems to be heavily focusing on the One series smartphones. After launching Moto One Vision and One Action, the company has now finally took the wraps off the Moto One Zoom at the on-going IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

The smartphone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a unique 21:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

One of the focused area on this smartphone is the camera department. It comes with a quad-camera setup, where four cameras are arranged in two pairs stacked vertically at the middle with the LED flash at the side. On the front side, there’s a 20 MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

At the back, it comes with a 48 MP primary which actually shoots at 12 MP by default because of pixel binning. It is coupled with a 16 MP wide-angle camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom plus OIS, and lastly a 5 MP depth sensor.

In the software department, the smartphone is running Android Pie OS with the company’s own custom user interface and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging support.

The Motorola One Action comes in three color options — Electric Gray, Cosmic Purple, and Brushed Bronze. It is priced at $449.99 and is available in US, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and various Latin American countries.

Motorola One Zoom Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution

6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 1080 × 2340 pixels resolution Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Storage: 128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1 TB with microSD

128 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 1 TB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 16 MP 117-degree Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 5 MP depth sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture

48 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture, OIS, 16 MP 117-degree Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8 MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 5 MP depth sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 25 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: In-Display Fingerprint sensor, P2i water-repellent nano coating

In-Display Fingerprint sensor, P2i water-repellent nano coating Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Colors: Electric Gray, Cosmic Purple, and Brushed Bronze

Electric Gray, Cosmic Purple, and Brushed Bronze Battery: 4000 mAh with TurboPower fast charging

Pricing and Availability