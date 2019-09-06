A few months ago, in July this year, Motorola launched the Moto E6 smartphone and now the company has launched the Moto E6 Plus at IFA.

The phone has a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features dual cameras consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, it come with an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Micro USB. It runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

The Moto E6 Plus comes in four color options — Caribbean Blue, Rich Cranberry, Bright Cherry, and Polished Graphite. The pricing of the smartphone starts at €139 (~$153) and is now available for purchase in Latin America, and will roll out later in September in Europe.

Moto E6 Plus specifications

Display: 6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display

6.1-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19.5:9 Max Vision IPS display Processor: 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor RAM: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Storage: 16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

16 GB or 32 GB internal storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2 MP secondary camera

13 MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, 2 MP secondary camera Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture Others: P2i water-repellent nano coating, Fingerprint scanner

P2i water-repellent nano coating, Fingerprint scanner Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro USB

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Micro USB Colors: Caribbean Blue, Rich Cranberry, Bright Cherry, and Polished Graphite

Caribbean Blue, Rich Cranberry, Bright Cherry, and Polished Graphite Battery: 3000 mAh battery

