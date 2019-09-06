Along with the Nokia 6.2 smartphone, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 7.2 during at event at IFA 2019. Apart from having same design as the 6.2, the phone also comes with several same features.

The Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ PureDisplay having a dedicated PixelWorks display processor that converts SDR to HDR. Under the hood, the device is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an upgrade over its predecessor.

This one too comes with a triple rear camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48 MP camera with Quad-Pixel technology and is paired with a 5 MP depth sensor and an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle camera. It offers unique ZEISS bokeh styles – ZEISS Modern, ZEISS Swirl and ZEISS Smooth – that recreate the way legendary ZEISS lenses produce high visual impact and signature blur.

It also has a dedicated Google Assistant button that triggers a new feature called Google Assistant Ambient Mode. This allows you to check the weather, your to-do list, control your smart home devices, etc. without touching the phone.

Being an Android One phone, the device runs Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with AI-powered Adaptive Battery feature that promises 2-day battery life.

The Nokia 7.2 comes in three color options — Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice. With a starting price of €299, the smartphone will go on sale from this month.

Nokia 7.2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 666 processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.39-inch Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio HDR 10 PureDisplay with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 500nit brightness, 96% NTSC Color Gamut

Rear Camera: 48 MP Quad Pixel rear camera with LED flash, f/1.79 aperture, ZEISS optics, an 8 MP 118° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP depth sensor

Front Camera: 20 MP Quad Pixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, ZEISS optics

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 2.0, and NFC

Other: Fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant button

Colors: Ice and Black

Battery: 3500 mAh with 10W charging

Pricing and Availability