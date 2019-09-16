OnePlus schedules event on 26th September; OnePlus 7T series and smart TV launch confirmed

OnePlus, the company known for making “flagship killer” smartphones, is currently gearing up to launch its first smart TV in the Indian market. Now, Chinese company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 7T series smartphones will soon get launched.

To make the announcement, OnePlus shared a small teaser video about the upcoming OnePlus 7T series smartphones on Twitter. While the video says that the phone is “coming soon”, the link associated with it confirms 26th September as the launch date.

Meanwhile, the Chinese company is also all set to enter a new product category of smart televisions, starting with the Indian market. OnePlus has already confirmed that its first smart TV named OnePlus TV will get launched in India this month and now the date is confirmed as 26th September.

Just like its previous events, the company will also sell tickets to the launch event. The tickets for the launch event in New Delhi will go on sale from 20th September. OnePlus will also host pop-up events in Europe, North America, China, and India.

Ahead of the launch, full specifications of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro have been leaked online. It is said that the 7T will feature 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It will pack SD855+ SoC, up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, triple rear cameras having 48 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP setup and 16 MP front snapper. It will run Android 10-based Oxygen OS and will be powered by a 3800 mAh battery with Warp Charge support.

On the other hand, the 7T Pro will come with a 6.65-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90-Hz refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor. This one too will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and run OxygenOS based on Android 10, with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the phone will have a triple rear camera setup with 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP telephoto with 3x zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front side, there will be a 16 MP camera. The device is likely to be powered by a 4085 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging support.

