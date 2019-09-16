As expected, vivo has today announced two new smartphones in its home market under its flagship NEX lineup — vivo NEX 3 and NEX 3 5G. Features and specifications of both the smartphones are almost same, except for some differences in the connectivity support and memory configurations.

The smartphones features a 6.89-inch waterfall screen with the left and right sides curved close to 90 degrees and offers an impressive 99.6 percent ultra-high screen ratio. It also comes with a special pre-applied customised protector for the screen.

Under the hood, the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset with up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. It also has a Vapor Chamber cooling that reduces the phone’s temperature by up to 10 degrees. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.

There’s a pressure key on the side with pressure sensor array consisting of seven sensors, combined with a pressure algorithm model and an X-axis motor. It sits on the micrometer-level precision recognition and provides a crisp and vibrating experience.

In the camera department, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel main sensor with 1/1.7 aperture, 120° ultra wide-angle camera, which supports 2.5cm super macro and a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and 20x digital zoom.

On the front side, the device has a 16-megapixel pop-up camera that can lift in 0.65 seconds. The phone also comes with 5G support and has dedicated 6-antenna design. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9.1 on top. It is powered by a 4500 mAh battery and comes with 44W ultra-fast flash charging and C-DRX power-saving technology.

The vivo NEX 3 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ¥4498 (~$636) while the NEX 3 5G with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs ¥5698 (~$806). On the other hand, the variant that packs 12 GB RAM model is priced at ¥6198 (~$877). The smartphone is available for pre-order on the vivo online shop and will go on sale from 21st September.

vivo NEX 3 / NEX 3 5G Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 640 GPU

Adreno 640 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB

8/12 GB Operating System: FunTouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie

FunTouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2256 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, and 800 nit brightness

6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2256 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 100% P3 wide color gamut, HDR10, and 800 nit brightness Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 13 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and 10x digital zoom

64 MP rear camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.7 aperture, LED flash + 13 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens + 13 MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and 10x digital zoom Front Camera: 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.0

128/256 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C port Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC, Vapor Cooling

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, AK4377A Hi-Fi DAC, Vapor Cooling Colors: Black and White

Black and White Battery: 4500 mAh with 44W ultra fast charging

Pricing and Availability