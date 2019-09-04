Vivo NEX 3 5G all set to get launched on September 16

Vivo’s NEX lineup of smartphones is known for its experimental design and after launching phones with a pop-up front camera and dual displays, the company is now all set to launch another smartphone in the same series.

Last month, the company had confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 and NEX 3 5G smartphones will get launched in September but no specific date was revealed. Now, it has been confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 5G will be launched on 16th September.

The smartphone is expected to come with an impressive 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the new Waterfall Screen design that features a curved display from the sides. It is said to come with triple rear camera sensors, with a 64 MP sensor as the primary lens.

Along with Samsung’s 1/7″ 0.8-micrometer (μm) pixel 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor in the circular camera module, the phone will also come with two 13-megapixel cameras. On the front side, there will be a 16-megapixel snapper.

As for the front-facing camera, since there’s no notch on top of the display, we expect the Vivo NEX 3 to come with a pop-up camera, similar to the Vivo NEX. There are reports hinting at in-display camera sensor but it seems highly unlikely.

So far, it has been confirmed that the Vivo NEX 3 smartphone will come powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor. However, nothing more is known about the phone so far but we expect to know more in the coming days, as the phone’s launch nears.