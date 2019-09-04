Samsung Exynos 980 processor with integrated 5G modem announced

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced its latest Samsung Exynos 980 SoC, which is the company’s first chipset to come with integrated 5G modem. The chipset is manufactured using an 8-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology.

It comes with two high performing ARM Cortex-A77 cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores, along with ARM Mali-G76 MP5 GPU for graphics processing. The modem also supports E-UTRA-NR Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which combines 2CC LTE and 5G connectivity, to maximize mobile downlink speed up to 3.55Gbps. It’s a multi-mode modem that utilizes major networks from 2G to 4G LTE.

As for the optics support, the Exynos 980 supports up to five individual camera sensors and is able to process three sensors concurrently for fuller multi-camera experiences. It also supports ultra-high resolution up to 108 MP.

It also comes with NPU that detects scene or objects enabling the ISP to make optimal adjustments to white balance, exposure, hue, saturation, sharpness and more for professional results. Further, the chipset supports display resolution of up to WQHD+, i.e. 3360 x 1440 pixels.

The Exynos 980’s multi-format codec (MFC) supports encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120 frames per second (fps). The processor also supports Wi-Fi 6 standard, IEEE 802.11ax for faster speed and greater stability, and smooth high-resolution video streaming over Wi-Fi networks.

Samsung says that the Exynos 980 is expected to be in mass production by the end of this year. This means that we can expect it to be powering upcoming Samsung 5G smartphones, probably with 108MP camera early next year.