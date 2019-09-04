JioGate application for smart apartment management announced

Reliance Jio, which has now become one of the leading telecom operator in India, has today announced a new mobile application named JioGate, which helps provide security management services in colonies.

The app is now available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. As said, the app is meant for gate management in colonies and takes on existing applications like MyGate, Apartment Adda, SmartGuard and more.

Using the application will enable gated colonies to manage entry and exit of daily helps, visitors, delivery personnel, cabs and more. The visitor can enter the gated communities using a passcode, while it can also be used as an electronic intercom service. It also has a panic alert button that helps alert security guards in the case of emergencies.

JioGate Features

Visitor management – With a passcode, visitors can enter your apartment complex and there’s no requirement for registrations

– With a passcode, visitors can enter your apartment complex and there’s no requirement for registrations Domestic help management – Whenever the domestic help enters and leaves the complex, their attendance can recorded automatically

e-Intercom – It can be used for intercom as well

Delivery management – This feature helps verify the entry of delivery boys and you get notified when your food and grocery orders, as well as Amazon and Flipkart parcels comes at the gate

Panic alerts – With just a single long press, it automatically sends your live location to the security guard and your family members

However, it’s not yet known when the service will go live and if the company is planning to keep the service free or offer a subscription-based plan.

There’s a possibility that the company could combine the app with its Jio Fiber service, which it has been rolling out to various places recently. It could also be bundled with Jio Fiber, which is all set to roll out from tomorrow, i.e. 5th September.

Download the JioGate app from Play Store