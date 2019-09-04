After teasing it for a few weeks, Honor has today officially launched a new smartphone in its Honor 20 lineup — Honor 20S. The other phones in this lineup include Honor 20, 20i, and 20 Pro.

The smartphone comes with a 6.26-inch punch-hole LCD display panel offering 91.7 percent screen to body ratio and TÜV Rheinland’ Certified Eye Comfort Mode. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s Kirin 810 octa-core processor, along with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

It features a 32 MP 1.6µm selfie camera that comes with features such as AIS, AI HDR+, and a super night mode for portrait photos which is powered by the NPU hardware of the Kirin chipset. On the back, it is equipped with a triple camera setup consisting of an 8 MP f/2.4 ultrawide angle camera, a 48 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera.

The Honor 20S runs Magic UI 2.1.1 which is based on Android 9 Pie and includes features like GPU Turbo 3.0, Calorie Identifier (in-camera feature), and the YOYO AI Assistant. The phone also features the Huawei ARK compiler for better system performance. The smartphone is powered by a 3,750 mAh battery which comes with support for 20W fast charging.

It is offered in three color options — Butterfly Black, Butterfly Blue, and Butterfly White. The 6 GB RAM model of the phone is priced at 1,899 Yuan (~$265) while the 8 GB RAM model costs 2,199 Yuan (~$307). It will go on sale in China from today via Tmall, Vmall, Suning, and JD.com.

Honor 20S Specifications

CPU: Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor

Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 810 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8

6/8 Operating System: Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1.1

Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1.1 Display: 6.26-inch punch-hole LCD display panel offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91.7 percent screen to body ratio

6.26-inch punch-hole LCD display panel offering 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91.7 percent screen to body ratio Rear Camera: 8 MP f/2.4 ultrawide angle camera + 48 MP f/1.8 primary camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera

f/2.4 ultrawide angle camera + 48 MP f/1.8 primary camera + 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera Front Camera: 32-megapixel snapper with AI HDR+

32-megapixel snapper with AI HDR+ Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C port Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor

Side-mounted Fingerprint sensor Colors: Butterfly Black, Butterfly Blue, and Butterfly White

Butterfly Black, Butterfly Blue, and Butterfly White Battery: 3750 mAh with 20W fast charging

Pricing and Availability