Realme XT is launching in China as Realme X2 on 24th September

Realme recently launched the much-anticipated Realme XT smartphone in the Indian market and now it seems that the company is all set to launch the same in China, albeit with a different name.

The company has shared a poster on Weibo announcing a launch event in China on 24th September, where it will launch the Realme X2 smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Realme X2 is the re-branded version of the Realme XT.

The Realme XT smartphone has been launched in India, so we know what to expect from the Realme X2. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As for the cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front side, it feature a 16-megapixel snapper. The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is powered by 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

