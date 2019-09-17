Google’s upcoming Pixel series smartphones — Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have been leaked numerous times, revealing almost everything related to the phones. Now, the tech giant has announced a launch event on 15th October in New York, where the company is expected to make Pixel 4 series official.

Along with the new Pixel series smartphones, we are also expecting new Google Home speakers, Pixelbook 2 and more. The media invite by Google says “Come see a few new things Made by Google” along with the date i.e., October 15 and the place i.e., New York City.

Leaks have revealed that the Pixel 4 XL will come with a notchless display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has a new “Smooth Display” setting that “dynamically adjusts the refresh rate between 60 and 90Hz”. There’s also a “screen attention” and “Ambient EQ” feature.

Further, the smartphone will come with a 6.23-inch display having 3040 x 1440 pixels screen resolution and the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with 6 GB of RAM. As for the camera, there will be dual rear camera setup with a combination of 12.2 MP Sony IMX363 sensor and a 16 MP Sony IMX481 telephoto lens.

On the front side, the smartphone will feature a 20 MP Sony IMX520 snapper. The phone could come packed with a 3700 mAh battery with fast charging support. Google Pixel 4 series has already been confirmed to feature Face Unlock and Soli radar for gesture navigation.

The launch event scheduled for October 15th will begin at 10 AM PDT (10:30 PM IST) and the company will also be offering a live stream on its YouTube channel as usual. To watch the live stream, click here.