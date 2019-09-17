Xiaomi Mi TV 4X with 65-inch 4K HDR panel launched in India

Xiaomi has taken the Indian smart TV market by storm and is now the leading brand in the category. In a bid to maintain its lead amid new brands coming up, the Chinese company has today launched a new smart TV in India — Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 65.

The newly launched Mi TV 4X 65, as the name suggests, come with a 65-inch display that supports 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10. The company says that it offers 40 percent more viewable area than a 55-inch TV. It sports a metal design with ultra-slim bezels.

The TV is using Vivid Colour Engine and offers an ultra-bright display. The Mi TV 4X 65-inch has the brightest display even shipped by Xiaomi in any smart TV and comes with support for Dolby Audio as well as DTS HD.

The deice is powered by quad-core Cortex A55 processor along with Android 9 Pie OS. It comes with 20W speakers and support for Bluetooth 5.0 as a connectivity option. Xiaomi has also added new content partners for the PatchWall 2.0 user interface, including Netflix. The new user interface brings access to live news without any need for registrations or log-ins.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (65) Details

Features 65-inch (3840 × 2160 pixels) display with 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10, Vivid Picture Engine, Reality Flow Engine, and 88 percent NTSC Color Gamut

Powered by quad-core Cortex A55 processor

Runs Android TV 9.0 with PatchWall 2.0 user interface

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI, 3 x USB, Ethernet

Supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4, among others

2 x 10W Stereo speakers with 4 drivers (2 tweeters + 2 woofers)

DTS Audio and Dolby Audio

Along with this new 65-inch model, the company has also launched a couple of other models in the Mi TV 4X lineup, which includes 43-inch and 50-inch. Both TVs include 4K UHD screen and packs 20W speakers. Apart from the Mi TV 4X series, the company has also launched a new Mi TV 4A 40-inch model that features a Full-HD display and 20W speakers.

The company says that all the newly launched Mi TV models come with Android TV’s new Data Saver feature, making them the first in the world to get this feature. The feature allows users to watch more content with limited amount of data.

Pricing and Availability in India