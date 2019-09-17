Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 fitness tracker launched in India for ₹2,299

As expected, Xiaomi has today launched its latest fitness tracker in the Indian market — Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4. It will be available for purchase from 19th September through Amazon.in, Mi Home, and Xiaomi’s own online store for a price of ₹2,299.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch-enabled color screen, offering a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels and a layer of a 2.5D curved glass on top. The display on the device is capable of showing app notifications, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, fitness details, among others.

It can also be used to control the music playback of your phone using this device, as well as Xiaomi’s smart home ecosystem devices. The tracker comes with a heart rate sensor and tracking features such as step counting and sleep monitoring.

The wearable device can detect several activities such as running, jogging, cycling, and more. This time, the Mi Smart Band comes with a six-axis sensor, which can intelligently detect different swimming activities such as Freestyle, Backstroke, Butterfly stroke, and Medley.

Just like the Mi Band 3, its successor also features water resistance up to 50 meters. Xiaomi claims that this new fitness tracker offers 20 days of battery life. The charging pins on the fitness tracker have been relocated to the rear instead of the bottom and comes with five color options for the strap.