Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier RO + UV launched in India for ₹11,999

At Xiaomi’s ‘Smarter Living 2020’ event in India, along with the new models of Smart TV and the Mi Smart Band 4, the company has also launched a new product in the Indian market — Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier RO + UV.

Similar to the other Xiaomi products, the Mi Smart Water Purifier comes with a minimalist design. It offers five stages of purification, has a tank capacity of 7 litres, and the company says that it is made of FDA approved material.

The Mi Smart Water Purifier’s five stages of filtration includes Polypropylene cotton filter, activated carbon filer, RO, Post Activated Carbon filer and in-tank UV sterilisation. Xiaomi says that it also comes with a self tank cleaning feature.

Further, it can also be controlled and monitored with the help of Mi Home application that is available for download on both Android and iPhone. With the application, users can view the level of water in the tank, TDS level of the water and also life of each filters in real-time.

The company says that the application will also inform the users when it’s time to replace filters. Also, the users will be able to replace the filters themselves. Xiaomi refers this water purifier as “India’s first smart water purifier with DIY filter replacement.”

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Water Purifier will be available for purchase in India for a price of ₹11,999. It will be available through Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.