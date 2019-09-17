Asus ROG Phone II is all set to launch in India on 23rd September

A couple of months ago, in July, Asus launched the ROG Phone II gaming smartphone and now the phone is all set to go official in India. The company has confirmed that the ROG Phone II will be launched in India on 23rd September. It is also confirmed that the phone will go on sale through online marketplace Flipkart.

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 color gamut. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes with a 3D vapor chamber that efficiently transfers heat away from the chipset and into the body while gaming and there are vents on the back.

The Asus ROG Phone II features an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel primary camera along with a 13-megapixel 125° ultra-wide camera. On the front side, there’s a 24-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

It comes with a dedicated ultrasonic AirTriggers with faster haptic response rate and vibration latency of 20ms. The handset runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 6000 mAh battery with 30W HyperCharge fast charging technology.