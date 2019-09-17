Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition powered by SD855+ is launching on 19th September

Ever since the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset has been launched, many smartphone manufacturers are launching a refreshed version of their flagship smartphone powered by the same chipset. And now it’s the time for Redmi to jump onto the bandwagon.

Redmi recently launched the Redmi K20 Pro flagship smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor. Now, the company is all set to launch Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition which will come powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC.

The company has also revealed that the Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition will be launched on 19th September in China at 08:00 PM local time. Apart from the change in processor, everything else is expected to be the same.

The phone features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR display and packs up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It has triple rear cameras consisting of a 48 MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8 MP 1/4″ telephoto lens with 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture, and a 13 MP 1/3″ 124.8° ultra-wide sensor, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.4 aperture.

On the front side, the device features a 20 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture housed inside the pop-up mechanism. The phone comes with a seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9340 Hi-Fi audio chip.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L2 Dual Band) + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The phone runs MIUI 10 based on Android Pie and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 27W fast charging technology.

