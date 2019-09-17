Official renders of the OnePlus 7T smartphone reveals its design

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro flagship smartphones and now the company is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 7T series on 26th September. Now, ahead of the launch, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has shared the official renders.

The OnePlus 7T comes with a “4th-generation design” which features an updated camera housing and a matte finish on the glass. It is said that the latest version is even better with a “smooth matte surface” that has a “brilliant metallic radiance.”

The smartphone will come in a Blue color variant which the company calls “Haze Blue”. Also, the phone will feature a circular camera housing on the back, which is in line with what has been shown a few times in the past.

This housing is larger than anything we’ve seen on a previous OnePlus design, and the 7T will pack three sensors into it. The sensors will include a 48 MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 12 MP f/2.2 sensor with a 51 mm telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom, and a 16 MP sensor that has a 17 mm ultra-wide-angle lens for 117-degree FOV.

As for the other specifications, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and the display will have a 90 Hz refresh rate. It could come packed with up to 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB non-expandable storage.

Along with the OnePlus 7T series smartphones, the company will also be launching the OnePlus TV at the launch event in India on 26th September.

Source