Huawei Kirin 990 powered smartphones to soon launch in India

Huawei has today announced that the world’s first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset — the Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India. This means that the company is soon going to launch a smartphone that will pack the Kirin 990 SoC.

The Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset is the world’s first with 10.3 billion transistors, making it one of the most effective, fastest and efficient chipsets available, says the company. Huawei has also said that the 5G version will be available in India with upcoming Huawei smartphones.

The Kirin 990 5G is using TSMC’s 7FF+ with EUV, which enables the chip to have a smaller die size. It can offer a maximum download speed of 2.3 Gbps, and a maximum upload speed of 1.25 Gbps. There’s also ML-based beamforming technology which helps support faster speeds during high-speed travel.

It comes with two high frequency A76 cores, two medium frequency A76 cores, and four more efficient A55 cores. However, the 990 5G and 990 4G will have slightly different frequencies, based on the differences between the 7 and 7+ processes.

Thanks to the ‘SmartCache’ implementation, it helps the GPU along with helping the CPU and NPU as well. We believe this is essentially a next level cache above the DynamiQ DSU. It comes with 16-core Mali-G76 GPU, up from a 10-core Mali-G76 in the Kirin 980.

As for the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), Huawei is implementing its own Da Vinci architecture, which was first introduced with the Kirin 810 SoC and has now found a way in the company’s flagship offering as well.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch the Mate 30 series flagship smartphones in the coming days at a launch event in Munich, Germany. It seems that through teasing the arrival of Kirin 990 SoC in India, the company is hinting at the launch of Mate 30 series in the Indian market.