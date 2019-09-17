Lenovo announces its new smart ThinkPad series laptops in India

Lenovo, one of the leading PC maker in India, has today released the updated version of the ThinkPad series for 2019 in the country. The new ThinkPad series comes with features that claim to offer enhanced privacy and data security.

The new workstation models include the ThinkPad T490, ThinkPad P43 and ThinkPad P1 (Gen2) models. While the company has detailed the new upgrades that these models bring, Lenovo has not revealed their pricing.

The company also announced ThinkPad PrivacyGuard for the new range of ThinkPad laptops, a unique software feature which protects the end users screen from prying eyes.

Lenovo ThinkPad T490

The Lenovo ThinkPad T490 is meant of multitasking professionals and so the device comes in a lightweight body with the trademark ThinkPad durability. It weighs only 1.46 Kg and measures only 17.9 mm in thickness.

Compared to the last-generation model, the 2019 model features 22 per cent slimmer bezels. The screen is 14-inches but customers can equip it with up to WQHD IPS display along with support for Dolby Vision technology.

It is powered by up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with vPro security built-in. It lets customers choose between integrated Intel Graphics 620 or Nvidia’s dedicated MX 250 graphics card. Users can opt for up to 48 GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. With 50Whr battery, it can offer up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo ThinkPad P43s and ThinkPad P1

It is amongst the smallest and lightest portable workstations available today, and comes with a WQHD 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution display that supports 100% Adobe color gamut and Dolby Vision HDR technology. It supports upto 2GB DDR5 NVIDIA Quadro P520.

It features up to 14-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with Dolby Vision HDR, 500 nits, and 100% Adobe color gamut. This one too supports up to 48 GB RAM and 2 TB PCIe SSD. It offers up to 15.4 hours of battery life on single charge, thanks to 50Wh capacity battery.

On the other hand, the ThinkPad P1 is powered by Intel Xeon processors and supports 4 GB NVIDIA Quadro P1000 graphics to support Client AI. It comes with 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS anti-glare display with 300nits and 72% color gamut.

Powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8850H processor, it packs 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD. It is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. The company says that many AI initiatives start with prototyping before scaling infrastructure and the ThinkPad P1 is ideal for businesses to start the AI journey.