Upcoming Realme X2 smartphone has 32 MP front-facing camera

Yesterday, we reported that the Realme XT smartphone, which was recently launched in India, is making its way to the Chinese market with a different name — Realme X2.

While the company has confirmed that the phone will come with a 64 MP primary camera sensor for the quad-camera setup on the back, the new poster released by the company sheds light on the front-facing camera as well.

It reveals that the front-facing camera will be of 32 MP, which is an upgrade over the 16 MP camera sensor on the Realme XT. However, most of the other specs are expected to be the same.

The Realme XT smartphone has been launched in India, so we know what to expect from the Realme X2. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

As for the cameras, it comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 main lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is powered by 4,000 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support.

