Pocket Casts app is now available for free on Android and iOS

Pocket Casts, a popular application for podcasts, is now available for free on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. Earlier, since the launch of app in 2010, it was priced at $3.99 and in India, it was priced at ₹99.

The new free application comes with every feature that was previously available in the paid version, said the company. For additional features, the company has now introduced new optional Pocket Casts Plus subscription at $1.17/month or $11.79/year.

It brings several additional features such as new themes, icons and option import your own audio files by uploading them to the Pocket Casts cloud, enabling you can access them across all the devices.

If you’ve ever paid for the web app, which costed $9 earlier, you get 3 years of Pocket Casts Plus for free, but those who paid for Android and iOS apps, don’t get anything.

This development comes after Pocket Casts was acquired by podcast publishers NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago / This American Life. Thanks to the backing of these partners, the company is now able to offer the app for free. However, it has assured that it won’t be selling or sharing users’ data with third parties, and its privacy policy remains unchanged.

The app has now been updated to version 7.5, which brings improved account control. It now enables users to change email and password inside the app without having to go to the web.

Download Pocket Casts – Android | iOS