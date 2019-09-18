Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M30s with triple rear cameras and 6000 mAh battery launched in India

By Jeet

Samsung had launched the Galaxy M30 smartphone in India in February this year as a part of its newly formed Galaxy M-lineup of online-only devices. Today, the company has launched a refreshed version of the same, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M30s.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU.

Samsung-Galaxy-M30s-1-e1568790906435

It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung GW2 sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP Samsung SK3P8SP camera camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone is offered in three color options — Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹16,999. It will be available from Amazon.in and Samsung online store from September 29th.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

  • CPU: 1.84 GHz 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
  • GPU: Mali-G72MP3 GPU
  • RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X
  • Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port
  • Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White
  • Battery: 6000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging

Price in India and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ₹16,999
  • Availability: Via Amazon and Samsung Online store from 29th Sept