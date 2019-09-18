Samsung had launched the Galaxy M30 smartphone in India in February this year as a part of its newly formed Galaxy M-lineup of online-only devices. Today, the company has launched a refreshed version of the same, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M30s.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU.

It comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity up to 512 GB.

As for the camera, the smartphone comes with a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 48 MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, Samsung GW2 sensor, a 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

On the front side, the device comes with a 16 MP Samsung SK3P8SP camera camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS with Samsung One UI on top and is powered by a massive 6000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s smartphone is offered in three color options — Opal Black, Sapphire Blue and Pearl White. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹13,999 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹16,999. It will be available from Amazon.in and Samsung online store from September 29th.

Samsung Galaxy M30s Specifications

CPU: 1.84 GHz 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core processor

1.84 GHz 10nm Exynos 9611 octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G72MP3 GPU

Mali-G72MP3 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie

Samsung One UI based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution

6.4-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution Rear Camera: 48 MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture

48 MP Samsung GW2 primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White

Opal Black, Sapphire Blue, and Pearl White Battery: 6000 mAh with 15W Fast Charging

Price in India and Availability