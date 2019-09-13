Realme and Xiaomi’s Redmi are trying to one up each other in the budget to mid-range smartphone segment to grab a bigger market share. After Redmi announced the Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64 MP camera sensor, it’s now time for Realme XT.

After teasing for a few weeks, Realme has today finally launched the Realme XT smartphone in India which features a 64 MP primary camera on the back in the quad-camera setup. As the Redmi Note 8 Pro has not been launched in India yet, the Reame XT is the first 64 MP phone in the Indian market.

The Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection with Goodix 3.0 technology for increased sensitivity.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor. The smartphone is offered in three variants based — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

The highlight of the smartphone is the camera, having a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The primary lens is accompanied by an 8 MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and another 2 MP sensor. On the front side, the smartphone features a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. It runs Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with customised ColorOS 6 that now comes with Dark Mode. The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

The Realme XT comes in two color options — Pearl White and Pearl Blue. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ₹15,999, 6 GB RAM variant at ₹16,999 while the 8 GB RAM model costs ₹18,999.

The device will go on sale in India from 16th September through Flipkart. Along with this, the company has also launched the Realme XT Iconic Case for a price of ₹399 which will go on sale next month. The company also hinted the Realme XT 730G model coming in December.

Realme XT Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 616 GPU

Adreno 616 GPU RAM: 4/6/8 GB LPDDR4+ RAM

4/6/8 GB LPDDR4+ RAM Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full HD + (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with waterdrop notch on the top, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size

64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor with 0.8μm pixel size and f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119 degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.25 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 1.75μm pixel size Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beautification

16 MP Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI Beautification Internal Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0

In-display Fingerprint Scanner, HyperBoost 2.0 Colors: Pearl White and Pearl Blue

Pearl White and Pearl Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 20W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India