Redmi 8 series smartphones to reportedly launch on 1st October

After launching the Redmi Note 8 series, the company has been working on its budget Redmi 8 series smartphones. Now, a leaked poster reveals that the Redmi 8 series will get launched in the company’s home market China on 1st October.

The poster also shows that one of the smartphone getting launched on 1st October will feature a 48 MP camera sensor, which is likely to be the Redmi 8 Pro. Along with the Redmi 8, and 8 Pro, the company could also take the wraps off the Redmi 8A.

The TENAA listing of the Redmi 8A has revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with waterdrop notch and will be running MIUI 9 custom skin based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by an octa-core processor with 2 GHz clock speed. It will come with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 16/32/64 GB of internal storage as well as microSD card support for up to 512 GB.

It will have a 12 MP sensor on the back and an 8 MP camera in front. It will reportedly come powered by a 5,000 mAh. The Redmi 8A is also said to be offered in eight color options, which includes Black, Blue, Red, White, Green, Purple, Pink, and Grey.

On the other hand, the Redmi 8 is expected to come with a dual camera setup on the back with sensors aligned vertically. It is expected to come with Snapdragon 439 SoC, MIUI 9.7.11 software version based on Android 9 Pie, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB storage.

Both the smartphones — Redmi 8 and 8A have been certified in Thailand, hinting that the phone’s launch is imminent. So, there’s a possibility that the leaked launch date of 1st October is indeed true.

