Vivo Z1x Review

After the success of Vivo Z1 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched the Vivo Z1x in the Indian Market. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor along with 6 GB RAM and gives a tough competition to the Realme 5 Pro. When compared to the Z1 Pro, this device brings in a much better camera setup, an amazing Super AMOLED Display on the front, and an In-display fingerprint sensor.

The base variant of the Vivo Z1x that comes with 64 GB of Inbuilt Storage is priced at Rs.16,990 whereas the 128 GB variant is available for Rs.18,990. With so many smartphones available in this price range, the question that arises is Should you buy the Vivo Z1x? Check out our review to find out.

Vivo Z1x Specifications

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display: 6.38-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, SCHOTT Xensation Glass protection

6.38-inch 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display, 103% NTSC Color Gamut, 60000:1 contrast ratio, SCHOTT Xensation Glass protection Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots

48 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots Front Camera: 32 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture

64/128 GB Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Fusion Blue, Phantom Purple, Sonic Black

Design, Display, & Ergonomics

When it comes to the design, a lot of changes have been made when we compare the device to the Vivo Z1 Pro. The fingerprint scanner is removed from the back and there is a Halo notch present on the front. We still get the gradient finish at the back and that looks phenomenal.

The device comes with a polycarbonate body and feels premium when you hold it in your hands. It has a triple camera setup at the back that bulges out a little and makes the phone wobble at a flat surface. Vivo Z1x also features a dedicated button for Google Assistant on the left which means that you can bring up your Google Assistant with a single tap.

Talking about the display, Vivo Z1x flaunts a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Full View Display. It comes with a 19.5.9 aspect ratio and on top of that, it is protected by SCHOTT Xensation Glass protection. We were glad to see that Vivo ditched the LCD Panel and gave a Super AMOLED Display with the Z1x.

The display is bright and the colors are well produced. The viewing angles on the Z1x are also good and we didn’t face any difficulties when we were using the device outdoors.

User Interface and Software

Vivo Z1x runs on Android 9 Pie based on Funtouch OS 9.1 that is highly customizable gives an iPhone like experience. With the Funtouch OS 9.1 on the top, you get a lot of additional features such as Smart Motion, Smart Mirroring, Smart Split, S-capture, App clone, and Smart click on the Vivo Z1x.

Funtouch OS doesn’t come with an App Drawer, so if that’s something you were looking for, I’d recommend you to install a third-party launcher on the top. A lot of bloatware is present on the device that takes up the storage space but you can still disable the Apps you don’t need and uninstall the rest.

The fingerprint scanner and the face unlock on this device are really fast and responsive and as a result, it unlocks your device in seconds. The face unlock is so fast that you won’t even see your lock screen when you are unlocking the device. It won’t be wrong to say that the In-display fingerprint scanner and the face unlock on the Vivo Z1x are the best in this price segment.

We will be soon coming up, with an article that will cover all the Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features on the Vivo Z1x so stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, you can have a look at the screenshots below.

Hardware Performance, Benchmarks, and Gaming

Talking about the Performance, Vivo Z1x comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 616 GPU and 6 GB of RAM, thanks to those heavy specs the Z1x doesn’t disappoint when it comes to real-life performance and benchmarks. Multi-tasking on this device won’t be an issue as the RAM management is really good. We had games like PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9 in the memory even when we launched 10-12 Apps with it.

When it comes to the Gaming Experience, the Vivo Z1x allows you to run PUBG Mobile in HD Graphics settings with High Frame Rate and you can set the frame rate up to Ultra if you play on Balanced or Smooth Graphics. The gameplay experience on the device gets way better when we turn the Ultra Game Mode on. We hardly faced any FPS fluctuations and the overall gaming experience on this was really good. The temperature goes up to 40-43 degrees Celsius while gaming whereas it stays near 32-35 degrees celsius in Normal usage.

Vivo Z1x comes with a 4500mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging and reverse charging. The battery can easily last up to 26-28 hours if you are a normal user and the heavy users can use their device up to 10 hrs without charging. The device comes with Dual 4G VOLTE support but it doesn’t have a MicroSD slot which means that you can’t expand your storage.

Coming to the Benchmarks, the Vivo Z1x scores 185678 on AnTuTu Benchmark and with that score it defeats the Realme 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A70, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and other smartphones. On Geekbench 5, the Vivo Z1x got a Single-Core score of 404 whereas it got a score of 1526 in its multi-core performance. You can have a look at the Benchmark results below.

Camera

With the Vivo Z1x, we get a triple-camera setup at the back that features a 48 MP rear camera (Sony IMX586) with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP AI ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.4 aperture for portrait shots. There is a 32MP Selfie shooter and the camera interface is similar to what we have seen on the Z1 Pro and other Vivo Smartphones. You get modes like AI Beauty, Night Mode, Pro Mode, Fun Video Mode and an AR Sticker mode that comes with Snapchat like stickers. We took a few shots with the Vivo Z1x and you can have a look at the camera samples below.

Verdict

For the price, the Vivo Z1x comes at it’s an all-rounder. You get a Super AMOLED Display, triple camera setup, and exceptional performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor inside the smartphone. This one gives tough competition to the realme and Xiaomi devices available in the market. We tried to find out flaws but we failed to find any, as the smartphone didn’t disappoint us. So, in the end, all we can say is that this smartphone is definitely worth your money.

Strength:

Super AMOLED Display

Fast In-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock

Performance

Weakness:

No microSD card Support

