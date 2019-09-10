Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A gets certified in Thailand, launch imminent

After launching the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones, the company is now gearing up to launch the Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones. Both the phones are expected to launch soon as they have been certified by Thailand’s NBTC.

The certification process reveals that the Redmi 8 has model number M1908C31G while the Redmi 8A’s model number is M1908C3KG. Apart from the model numbers, nothing much about the devices has been revealed.

However, the TENAA listing of M1908C3IC model is believed to be the Redmi 8A. The listing has revealedsome details about the upcoming phone. It claims that the phone will have a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch.

It will be powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable storage. As an upgrade, it will have dual rear cameras with the primary sensor being a 12 MP camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

It will also have a fingerprint scanner on the back. Another big upgrade is a battery bump from 4000 mAh to 5000 mAh. The phone will also have a microSD card slot for expanding storage up to 512 GB. The Redmi 8A will come in five color options — Black, Red, Blue, Pink, and White.

