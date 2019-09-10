Vivo V17 Pro set to launch in India on 20th September

Vivo’s upcoming V-series smartphone, the Vivo V17 Pro, has been in the news since quite some time. Now, it seems that the smartphone will get launched in India on 20th September and the company has already started sending out media invites for the same.

The launch event invite shows silhouette of the phone, featuring a pop-up dual selfie camera retracting from the top-edge. The phone is also believed to come with quad-camera setup on the back. Ahead of the launch, most of the phone’s specs have already leaked online.

The Vivo V17 Pro will be the first smartphone with dual pop-up selfie cameras and quad rear cameras from the brand. It will come with a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2440 pixels screen resolution and will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. The phone is expected to come pre-loaded with Android 9 Pie-based FunTouchOS out of the box and will be powered by a 4100 mAh battery.

As for the camera, it will feature a quad-camera setup on the back featuring 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel sensors in vertically-aligned position. On the front, it gets 32-megapixel + 2-megapixel shooters for taking selfies and video calling. The cameras will be backed by Vivo’s AI algorithm to further enhance the output.

