iPhone 11 series pricing leaks online hours before its official launch

Apple is all set to officially unveil its iPhone 11 series later today. Ahead of the launch, several details about the upcoming phone, including design, camera, and chipset have leaked online. And now, hours before the launch, its pricing has also leaked.

As per the report, the iPhone 11, which will be the successor of the iPhone XR, will start at $749 while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will start at $999 and $1,099 respectively. This is the same pricing as their predecessor which isn’t bad considering the camera and other upgrades.

iPhone 11 Pricing

64 GB storage: $749

128 GB storage: $799

256 GB storage: $899

iPhone 11 Pro Pricing

128 GB storage: $999

256 GB storage: $1099

512 GB storage: $1199

iPhone 11 Pro Max Pricing

128 GB storage: $1099

256 GB storage: $1199

512 GB storage: $1299

From what we know so far, the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will now come with 128 GB storage in the base model and will go all the way up to 512 GB. However, the standard iPhone 11 will still start at 64 GB. The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be retaining the same 6.1-, 5.8-and 6.5-inch displays, of which the Pro models will have OLED panels, and the iPhone XR successor would flaunt an LCD screen.

All three models will come powered by the new Apple A13 chipset and should be running iOS 13.1 right out of the box. While the Pro and Pro Max models will come with triple rear camera sensors, the standard variant will continue with the dual camera setup.

