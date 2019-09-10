Oppo Reno Ace with 90Hz display to launch in October

After revealing that it will launch a smartphone with a 90Hz display, Oppo Vice President Shen Yiren has today confirmed that the Oppo Reno Ace – the smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate screen, will go official in October 2019.

The announcement was made during the China launch of Oppo Reno2 smartphone. Apart from the 90Hz display, it has been revealed that the phone will also come with next-gen fast charging technology, but nothing much is known about it.

However, apart from the fact that the phone will have a 90Hz refresh rate display and will come with a new fast charging technology, nothing more is known about the phone in question. But we expect to know more as the launch date nears.

Recently, the company also hinted that it will be the first smartphone maker to launch a device powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processor having integrated 5G modem. However, the company has not provided any timeline for the launch of this smartphone.

Meanwhile, Oppo has launched Reno2 smartphone in China for a price of 2,999 Yuan (~$421). It features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It has 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP back camera, 16 MP front camera and 4000 mAh battery along with 20W fast charging support.