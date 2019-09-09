Mi Charge Turbo 30W Wireless Charging announced, debuting with Mi 9 Pro 5G

As promised, Xiaomi has today announced its upcoming wireless charging technology called Mi Charge Turbo, which comes with support for 30W wireless charging capability. The company has also revealed that the Mi 9 Pro 5G will be the first phone to feature it.

Xiaomi also teased that the company is currently working on a 40W wireless charging system too. No pricing details were announced for any of these products or what specifications the phone will have, but details should surface online as we inch closer to the launch of the Mi 9 Pro 5G.

Coming to the Mi Charge Turbo, the company claims that the technology is capable of charging a 4000 mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent in roughly 70 minutes. This should be faster than most 27W and 20W wired fast charging solutions in the market, claims Xiaomi.

The company has also introduced Xiaomi Mi 30W wireless charging stand. It comes in an all-white design and acts as a dock for your smartphone and features a quiet fan inside. It can wirelessly charge your phone at 30W using the Qi wireless charging standard.

As for the 40W wireless charging, the company says that the technology has entered the testing phase, so we can expect to see it powering some smartphone by the end of the year or early next year.

