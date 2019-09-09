Vivo U10 Amazon-only smartphone to launch this month

Last month, it was rumored that Vivo could launch several new smartphones in the Indian market, including the U-series. After launching Vivo Z1 Pro, S1, and most recently Z1X, the company is now reportedly gearing up to launch Vivo U10 in India.

As per the report, the Vivo U10 will get launched in India later this month and will be available for purchase exclusively through Amazon. It is also said to be priced under ₹12,000, making it a budget smartphone.

The U-series smartphones from Vivo are said to be the youth-centric phones and comes with fast charging technology support and the retail package will also include a fast charger. Further, the report adds that the new series will carry ‘Unstoppable’ branding.

However, at this time, there’s no information available about the phone’s specifications. Vivo has been focusing on capturing the online smartphone market in India and for that it has introduced its new Z-series. Under this Z-series, the company has launched two smartphones so far — Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1X, and is targeting the range of ₹15,000 to ₹20,000.

Currently, Vivo is the third leading smartphone brand in the Indian market with a market share of 11 percent. Xiaomi is leading the market with over 28 percent market share, followed by Samsung with around 25 percent market share.

It seems like Vivo India is now eyeing for the second position in terms of the market share as the company has planned to invest around ₹4,000 crores in the coming years to produce 5 crore mobile phones per year.

