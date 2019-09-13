Realme Power Bank launched in India for ₹1,299; features 18W two-way fast charging and 12 layers of protection

As expected, along with the Realme XT smartphone, the Chinese company has also launched its power bank in the Indian market. This is the same product that the company launched in China earlier this month along with the Realme Q.

The Realme Power Bank measures 12.5 mm in thickness and weighs 230 grams. As the name itself indicates, it comes packed with a 10,000 mAh lithium-polymer high-density battery.

It features two outputs — one USB Type-A and the other USB Type-C. The product also comes with support for 18W two-way fast charging through the USB-C port.

The company says that the device comes with 12 layers of protection including current, over-power, short circuit, over charger or discharge, among others. Realme also claims that the power bank can be charged in 3.28 hours with the 18W charger and it takes around 5.36 hours to get fully charged using 10W charger.

The Realme Power Bank comes three color options in the Indian market — Yellow, Red, and Gray. It is priced at ₹1,299 and will be available for purchase from September end through Flipkart, Amazon and the company’s own online store — Realme.com.