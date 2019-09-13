Realme Buds Wireless earphones launched in India; priced at ₹1,799

Realme launched a couple of accessories along with the Realme XT smartphone in India at today’s launched event. Along with the Realme Power Bank, the company has also launched its first wireless earphones — Realme Buds Wireless.

The newly launched wireless earphones comes with 11.2mm Bass Boost driver. The company says it comes with professional composite DBB bass improvement solution for an immersive audio experience.

The company also says that it has been professionally tuned by Alan Walker. The Realme Buds Wireless neckband headphones come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 as well as Bestechnic BES2300 audio chip. Realme has also included a 3-button remote control for the ease of control.

It weighs just 30 grams and is made with skin-friendly silicon gel which the company says offers a comfortable and premium feel. It has a magnetic design that lets you turn it off just by attaching the headphones together.

Further, the headset have been certified IPX4 ratings, making them splash resistance. As for the battery life, Realme is promising up to 12 hours of battery life. It also comes with support for fast charging that can offer 100 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

The Realme Buds Wireless are offered in three color options — Black, Green and Orange. Priced at ₹1,799, the wireless earphones will go on sale in India from tomorrow through Amazon.in and Realme’s official online store in India. It will soon be available through offline stores as well.