Realme XT 730G powered by SD730G SoC to go official in India in December

At the Realme XT launched event in India, the company has also teased that another variant of the smartphone, named Realme XT 730G will go official in the Indian market in December this year.

As it is evident from the name itself, the smartphone will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. Along with this, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth also confirmed that the phone will come with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging for the 4000 mAh battery.

TENAA certification of this upcoming smartphone has already confirmed that the device will feature a 32 MP front-facing snapper compared to the 16 MP unit in the XT.

Rest of the specifications of the Realme XT 730G will remain the same as the specs of Realme XT. It will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and will come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

It will feature the same rear camera configuration that includes 64 MP primary camera with 1/1.72″ Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and will run Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top.

