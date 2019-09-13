Realme confirms Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones

At a launch event today in New Delhi, India, Oppo-backed Realme launched a few products, including the Realme XT, Realme Power Bank, and Realme Buds Wireless among others. Along with that, the company has also teased the upcoming Realme XT 730G smartphone.

During the event, Realme also revealed roadmap for the Android 10 update rollout for its smartphones. The company revealed that the roll out begins Q1 2020 and will continue through Q3 2020.

While the company has not said anything about the RealmeOS, we expect the Android 10 update to come with RealmeOS for the company’s smartphones. While the Android 9 Pie was made available to all of Realme smartphones, same is not the case for Android 10.

Realme has confirmed that eight of its smartphones will get the latest Android 10 update. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro Realme X, and Realme XT will get the update in Q1 2020 while the Realme 3, Realme 5, and Realme 3i will receive the update in Q2 2020.

Lastly, the Realme 2 Pro will get the update in Q3 2020. Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme C series and Realme U series smartphones are not in the company’s list for the Android 10 update rollout.

Update in Q1 2020

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

Realme X

Realme XT

Update in Q2 2020

Realme 3

Realme 5

Realme 3i

Update in Q3 2020

Realme 2 Pro

Android 10 will bring several additional privacy and security features including Dark Mode, Smart Reply, Focus mode, dedicated ‘Privacy section’, and lots more. Since it is expected to have RealmeOS, it could come with some additional customised features as well.