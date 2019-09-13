Oppo could soon launch new Z-series smartphones

After launching Oppo Reno smartphones earlier this year, the Chinese company recently launched Reno2 series in India as well as in its home country. Now, it seems that Oppo is gearing up to launch a new lineup for smartphones.

The company has filed trademark for 13 new smartphones under Z-series. The names trademarked by the company includes 2Z, 3Z, 4Z, 5Z, 6Z, 7Z, 8Z, 9Z, 10Z, 20Z, 30Z, 40Z, and 50Z smartphones. The trademarks are filed under category 9, which is described as “mobile phones; smartphones; smartphone software; headsets; battery chargers.”

Apart from these names, details about this new Oppo Z-series smartphones still remains unknown. It’s not clear which segment the company is targeting and when the devices will make its way in the market. Since the company already has lineup for the flagship and premium range, we expect the Z-series to target mid-range segment.

Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that it will be launching the Oppo Reno Ace smartphone in China next month. The smartphone is already confirmed to come with 90Hz display and come with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Given the flagship nature of the phone, we expect it to come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Source