Top 10 Realme XT Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

Realme finally launched its new device, the Realme XT in India. The device comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display and features Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. The device is powered by a 2.3Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie based on Color OS 6.0.1.

As you guys already know, Color OS comes with a lot of cool additional features and hence in this guide we are going to show you the Top 10 Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features for the Realme XT. Read on!

1) Customize your UI by using the Theme Store

If you are bored of the default icons and home screen on the Color OS you can customize it by using Theme Store on the Realme XT. Theme Store features a collection of more than 100 themes and each theme comes with its own Icon Pack, Wallpaper and Lockscreen Style. Download the theme you like, Apply it and you are ready to go.

2) Use Dual Apps with the Clone Apps Feature

The Clone Apps feature on the Realme XT allows you to create Dual Apps of the same kind on your smartphone. This feature will come in handy to the users who have two or more accounts and want to use them both at the same time. To use Clone Apps all you have to do is:

Turn on this feature under Settings -> Clone Apps and see if the apps support this function.

3) Use the Split Screen Mode for Multitasking

With the Split Screen Mode on Realme XT, you can use two apps together and multitask easily as it splits two apps into two half screens and allows users to use them at the same time. It is to be noted that all the apps on your smartphone won’t support this feature and you can’t use this feature to play games on your device. However, all the major social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter support this which means that you can continue replying to your DMs while reading tweets on Twitter.

To turn on Split Screen Mode goto Settings -> App Split-screen.

4) Take Quick Screenshots with Three Finger Screenshots

Are you bored with the old method of taking screenshots in which you have to press the Volume Down + Power button simultaneously? If yes then this is a feature that you will love.

Realme XT comes with a Three Finger Screenshot mode that allows users to take screenshots by swiping three-fingers downwards on the screen. We all know that the old method of taking screenshots affects the Button life of your smartphone. Hence, to avoid that you can use this mode. To activate Three Finger Screenshots on your Realme XT all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable 3-Finger Screenshot.

5) Using the Screen Off Gestures

The screen-off gestures on the Realme XT allow you to do small tasks without unlocking your smartphone. All you have to do is draw some letters to get things done. For example:

Double-tap to turn the screen on

Draw O to start the camera

Draw V to open torchlight

Music Control: Draw || to pause/play a track, draw < or > to switch the track

Not only this, but you can also set up your own custom gestures from which you can make a call, unlock your smartphone or launch any app you want. Sounds cool right? Here’s how you can enable the screen off gestures on your Realme XT:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Gesture & Motion -> Enable Screen-off Gestures by Tapping on the slider.

Have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

6) Display your Battery Percentage and Real-Time Network Speed in Status Bar

Now the people who have used Color OS before may know this already but for the people who are new, this one is for you. Color OS allows you to see your Battery Percentage and Real-Time Network speed on your status bar which means that you can constantly check what internet speed you are getting and check the accurate power remaining in your device with the help of Battery Percentage.

To see your Battery Percentage on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to the Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and enable the Battery Percentage slider.

To see your Network Speed on your Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notification & Status Bar and tap the Real-Time Network Speed slider just below the Battery Percentage.

7) Record your Screen Activity with Screen Recording

Did you know that you can record your Screen Activity without using any third-party software on your Realme XT? Well, now you know. Recording Gameplays and downloading Snapchat and Instagram Stories won’t be an issue now, thanks to the screen recording feature on Realme XT.

To use the Screen Recording feature on Realme XT all you have to do is open the Notification Panel and tap the icon ‘Start Screen Recording‘ to start recording your screen that’s all.

8) Smart Sidebar

If you like opening your Apps quickly then the Smart Sidebar on the Realme XT will come in handy for you. mart Sidebar can open apps quickly, record screen, silent notifications, as well as, it comes with a shortcut to camera and apps. To use the Smart Sidebar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Convenience Aid -> Smart Sidebar -> Tap on the Slider to enable Smart Sidebar.

9) Night Shield

If you are a person who uses a smartphone till late night I am sure you must be getting Eye strains occasionally. Well, you can say goodbye to those eye strains as The Night shield feature on the Realme XT eliminates the blue light that is emitted from your screen which means that you can use your phone without getting eye strains.

Night Shield mode can be enabled from your notification panel or alternatively you can go to Settings -> Display & Brightness -> Night Shield.

10) Check your free RAM

Realme XT also allows you to check your free RAM. There are two methods to check free RAM on your Realme XT and they are listed below:

Method 1 – Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks and enable the slider.

Method 2 – Head to the Settings and search ‘RAM’ in the search box.

Tap on the ‘Display RAM/Memory Information for Recent Tasks’ slider to turn on the RAM usage in the recent apps menu.

Once you’ve turned on the slider all you have to is just open the Recents menu on your Realme 5 and you’ll be able to see your Free RAM. You can have a look at the screenshots below to see how it’s done.

Wrapping Up:

