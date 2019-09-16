Huami launches Amazfit GTR Special Edition smartwatch in China

Huami, a wearable device maker backed by Xiaomi is celebrating 4 years anniversary today and to mark the day, the company has launched the Amazfit GTR 42mm Special Edition in China. It has an elegant appearance and is attractively designed in a way that’s well-suited for women.

The Amazfit GTR Special Edition is not very different from the regular version launched recently. The major difference is the bright coloured frame and bezels. The frame has a rose gold coating while the bezel and leather straps are coated in white colours. The bezel also comes with 60 Austrian cubic zirconias, giving it a feminine look.

Apart from the change in design, everything remains the same as the regular version. It features a 1.20-inch AMOLED color screen with a screen resolution of 390 × 390 pixels, which is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla 3 with anti-fingerprint (AF) coating.

It comes with several features, including support for mobile phone calls, text messages, emails, calendars, social applications and other information reminders, control music playback, among others. Further, the device also supports contactless payment, thanks to the built-in NFC chip.

The wearable device can also be used to unlock the smart door lock and other contactless services such as bus card. As for the battery life, the Amazfit GTR 42mm daily use mode lasts for 12 days, the basic watch mode is 34 days, and the GPS continues to work for 22 hours.

The Huami Amazfit GTR Special Edition is priced at 999 Yuan which roughly converts to $141 and is now available for purchase in China.

The company recently launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in the Indian market, which is now available for purchase through Flipkart for a price of ₹10,999.

Source