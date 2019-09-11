Huami Amazfit GTR smartwatch launched in India for ₹10,999

Earlier, in July, Huami launched the Amazit GTR smartwatch in its home country China. While it has taken a bit longer, the Xiaomi-backed company has today finally launched the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in India.

It features a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with 454 x 454 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi along with Gorilla Glass 3 on top for protection. The Huami Amazfit GTR comes equipped with an air pressure sensor and BioTracker PPG optical sensor for 24-hour uninterrupted accurate heart rate monitoring.

There’s also a sedentary reminder, capacitive sensor, ambient light brightness sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, and a 6-axis accelerometer. The smartwatch is also claimed to be water-resistant up to 5ATM by the company.

It supports up to 12 dedicated sports modes such as outdoor running, walking, outdoor riding, indoor riding, open water swimming, swimming in the pool, elliptical machine, mountaineering and trail running to name a few.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS + GLONASS, and more. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 5.0 Lollipop and above, and iOS 10 or a later build.

The product measures 47.2 x 47.2 x 10.75 mm and weighs 48 grams. It comes packed with a 410 mAh Li-polymer battery that is claimed to last 24 days of regular activity and up to 74 days while being used in basic watch mode.

The Amazfit GTR smartwatch comes in multiple color variants, including Cherry Blossom Pink, Moonlight White, Starry Black, and Tan. The company is also offering three material choices — Titanium, Stainless Steel, and Aluminium alloy. Priced at ₹10,999, the Amazfit GTR will be available for purchase in India from 12th September from Flipkart and Myntra.