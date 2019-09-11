Airtel Xstream Fibre 1Gbps broadband plan launched; costs ₹3,999 per month

Airtel has been in the fixed-line broadband sector in India but now has got new tough competition in the market in the form of Jio Fiber. The Reliance-owned broadband service recently went from the testing phase to commercial launch, with monthly plans starting at ₹699 and going up to ₹8,499.

So now, Airtel has announced its own high-speed broadband plan to take on Jio’s plans, with the Xstream Fibre 1Gbps plan launched at ₹3,999 per month. The same plan is now available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

The Xstream Fibre plan offers unlimited landline calls to any network in India along with exclusive #AirtelThanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime membership as well as access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

The company has said that under its fair usage policy for the unlimited plan, 3,333 GB of data will be available at the highest speed per month, after which unlimited usage will continue at a throttled speed of 1 Mbps. The plan also mentions that bonus 1,000 GB of data will be offered over and above the FUP limit, with a validity of six months.

On the other hand, Jio Fiber is offering 1 Gbps plan at a price of ₹3,999 per month and has a FUP limit of 2.5 TB data at the highest speed per month before the speed is throttled to 1 Mbps.

The development comes just days after Airtel launched an Android-based OTT smart stick named Xstream Stick and an Android-based 4k Hybrid Smart Box called Xstream Box that brings satellite TV and OTT content together onto the TV screen.