Motorola to reportedly launch its first TV in India on 16th September

Motorola, which has been launching pretty good smartphones under its Motorola One lineup, is now gearing up to enter the Smart TV market later this month.

As per the report, Motorola is all set to launch its first smart TV in the Indian market on 16th September. The report also adds that this new product will be available for purchase in the country through online marketplace Flipkart.

While nothing much is known about this upcoming smart TV, the report claims that the TV will have MEMC tech to ensure smooth refresh rates, along with 30W speakers. As per the report, the TVs will come in various sizes across different price points.

This will be a global launch event for the first Motorola smart TV, happening in India. The company has already scheduled an event in India on 16th September to launch the Moto E6s smartphone and the Motorola Smart TV is also expected to debut at the same event.

Since Flipkart is hosting its Big Billion Days sale from 29th September, there’s a possibility that the Motorola TV could go on sale during those sales days.

Later this month, on 17th September, Xioami is all set to launch its new Smart TV in the Indian market, possibly a 65-inch model after the company has seen tremendous success in this category. Also, OnePlus’ first smart TV, named OnePlus TV is also set to launch in India later this month.

