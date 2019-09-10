Motorola’s upcoming budget smartphone, named Moto E6s has been listed on Flipkart which confirms that the smartphone will be launched in India on 16th September. This is expected to be the re-branded version of the Moto E6 Plus smartphone.

The teaser of the upcoming smartphone on Flipkart has revealed some key details of the device, including 4 GB of RAM, 16 GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras, and 6.1-inch Max Vision display. The image of the smartphone resembles the Moto E6 Plus, hinting at the E6s being rebranded E6 Plus.

The Moto E6 Plus features a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 16/32 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, it features dual cameras consisting of a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. On the front side, it come with an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and Micro USB. It runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 3000 mAh battery.

Moto E6s Specifications