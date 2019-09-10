EMUI 10 update roadmap for Huawei and Honor smartphones revealed

At IFA 2019 in Berlin, China-based Huawei announced detailed roadmap for EMUI 10 Android 10 update. The company has confirmed that the Mate 30 series, which is launching on 19th September, will be the first to come with EMUI 10 out-of-the-box.
The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will get the update in November, followed by Mate 20 series, Honor 20 series and Honor View 20 in December. Further, the company revealed that the Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Series and Mate 10 Series will get the new update by March 2020 and other older models in Q2 2020.
Huawei phones confirmed to get Android 10
- HUAWEI P30 Pro
- HUAWEI P30
- HUAWEI Mate 20
- HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS
- HUAWEI Mate 10
- HUAWEI Mate 20 Lite
- HUAWEI P30 lite
- HUAWEI P smart 2019
- HUAWEI P smart+ 2019
- HUAWEI P smart Z
- HUAWEI Mate 20 X
- HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G)
- HUAWEI P20 Pro
- HUAWEI P20
- HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro
- PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 10
Honor phones confirmed to receive Android 10
- HONOR 20 PRO
- HONOR 20
- HONOR 20i/20 Lite
- HONOR View20 / V20
- HONOR View 10/HONOR V10
- HONOR Play
- HONOR 10
- HONOR 10 Lite
- HONOR 8X
EMUI 10 is the latest version of the custom Android skin for Huawei and Honor smartphones. It comes with over 60 percent improvements in GPU Turbo, over 70 percent improvements in Turbo Link, and over 20 percent improvements in EROFS ROM along with a new UI and Dark Mode.