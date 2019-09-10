EMUI 10 update roadmap for Huawei and Honor smartphones revealed

At IFA 2019 in Berlin, China-based Huawei announced detailed roadmap for EMUI 10 Android 10 update. The company has confirmed that the Mate 30 series, which is launching on 19th September, will be the first to come with EMUI 10 out-of-the-box.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will get the update in November, followed by Mate 20 series, Honor 20 series and Honor View 20 in December. Further, the company revealed that the Huawei P30 Lite, P20 Series and Mate 10 Series will get the new update by March 2020 and other older models in Q2 2020.

Huawei phones confirmed to get Android 10



HUAWEI P30 Pro

HUAWEI P30

HUAWEI Mate 20

HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS

HUAWEI Mate 10

HUAWEI Mate 20 Lite

HUAWEI P30 lite

HUAWEI P smart 2019

HUAWEI P smart+ 2019

HUAWEI P smart Z

HUAWEI Mate 20 X

HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G)

HUAWEI P20 Pro

HUAWEI P20

HUAWEI Mate 10 Pro

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 10

Honor phones confirmed to receive Android 10

HONOR 20 PRO

HONOR 20

HONOR 20i/20 Lite

HONOR View20 / V20

HONOR View 10/HONOR V10

HONOR Play

HONOR 10

HONOR 10 Lite

HONOR 8X

EMUI 10 is the latest version of the custom Android skin for Huawei and Honor smartphones. It comes with over 60 percent improvements in GPU Turbo, over 70 percent improvements in Turbo Link, and over 20 percent improvements in EROFS ROM along with a new UI and Dark Mode.

Via