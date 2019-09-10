As expected, Apple has today launched its much-awaited iPhone 11, which is a successor to the iPhone XR and comes with several improvements over its predecessor.

The smartphone features the same 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, same as its predecessor and comes with a notch on the top that houses the front-facing camera for Face ID as well capturing selfies and recording videos.

It comes powered by the company’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, which the company claims is the “fastest CPU in a smartphone” and also has the “fastest GPU in a smartphone.” As for the battery life, the Apple says that the iPhone 11 will offer an additional hour of battery life over the iPhone XR. Also, the smartphone is rated to IP68 water resistance up to 2 meters.

The major change comes in the form of camera configuration, which now has a dual-camera system. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera that supports 2x optical zoom.

In the camera, one of the biggest addition is the Night Mode, which uses adaptive bracketing to improve shots taken at night. Going by the demo, the feature is quite impressive and will compete against Google’s Pixel devices and Samsung’s latest Note 10 and S10 handsets in low-light photos.

The camera also comes with support for 4K video recording up to 60 fps, slow-mo, time lapse, and a new extended dynamic range across both cameras. On the front side, it features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth wide-angle camera that can be rotated for landscape shots. It can also record 4K slow-mo videos and has a group selfie videos feature which the company calls “slofies”.

Apple iPhone 11 Pricing and Availability