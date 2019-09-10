Along with the iPhone 11, the company has also introduced its most powerful smartphone till date — Apple iPhone 11 Pro as well as its bigger variant dubbed as iPhone 11 Pro Max. They are the successor to the iPhone Xs and Xs Max launched last year.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple says that the Pro variant is build for customers who want the “most sophisticated technology.” Both the phones comes with a “Super Retina XDR” display that has a new OLED panel and offers upto 1,200 nits brightness, a 2 million to 1 contrast ratio, and is 15 percent more energy efficient. While the iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch display while the Pro Max variant comes with a 6.5-inch display.

Similar to the iPhone 11, the Pro and Pro Max variants are also powered by Apple’s latest A13 Bionic chipset, which is manufactured using a 7nm process. Apple has claimed its new chipset to be the “fastest CPU in a smartphone” and “fastest GPU in a smartphone.”

The major highlight of these two new smartphones is the triple-camera system on the back. Along with the standard lens and a 2x zoom lens, Apple has also introduced a 0.5x ultra-wide angle lens. All three sensors are 12 megapixels, and two of them have optical image stabilisation.

Apple says that a new Deep Fusion feature will be coming in an update this fall. It uses machine learning to take better photos. The camera supports capturing 4K 60fps video with extended dynamic range. You can also shoot with more than one camera at the same time.

According to the company, you’ll get four more hours of battery life in the Pro, and five additional hours with the Pro Max. The company has also revealed that a faster 18W charger will now be included in the box with the phones.

iPhone 11 Pro Pricing and Availability

iPhone 11 Pro 64 GB: $999

iPhone 11 Pro 256 GB: $1,149

iPhone 11 Pro 512 GB: $1,349

Colors: Midnight Green, Space Gray, Silver, and a new Gold

Pre-orders: From 13th September

Shipments: From 20th September

iPhone 11 Pro Max Pricing and Availability