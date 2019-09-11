Along with the new iPhone 11 series, Apple has also launched its next-generation smartwatch — the Apple Watch Series 5. The major highlight of the new wearable device is that it comes with always-on Retina display which uses an LTPO OLED panel.

This enables users to see the smartwatch display even without lifting their wrists. The screen is also capable of a dynamic refresh rate between 60Hz and 1Hz. The company is also touting a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The 44mm display has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels while the 40mm display has a resolution of 324 x 394 pixels. Both provide a 30 percent larger display compared to the Apple Watch Series 3, claims the company. It is powered by Apple’s new 64-bit dual-core S5 processor, said to be up to 2 times faster than the S3 processor.

The smartwatch has 32 GB of onboard storage. The Apple Watch Series 5 also features an electrical heart rate sensor (that powers the ECG app), a second generation optical sensor, a built-in compass, a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fall detection, as well as International Emergency Calling and Emergency SOS.

As for the connectivity options, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. It has a 50 percent louder than that of the Apple Watch Series 3 and the smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Coming to the pricing, the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) starts at ₹40,900 while the GPS + Cellular model starts at ₹49,900. The device will go on sale in India from September 27th.

Along with the launch of Series 5, the Apple Watch Series 3 has also received a price cut. It now starts at ₹20,900 while the GPS + Cellular model now starts at ₹29,900.