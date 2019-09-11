Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has today launched its latest mid-range smartphones in the Indian market — Oppo A5 (2020) and Oppo A9 (2020). Both the smartphones will be available for purchase from 16th September via Amazon.

Both the smartphone have much in common. They feature a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop display having 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Both the phones are also powered by a 5000 mAh battery which is promised to offer a full day of battery life on a single charge.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor is present in both the devices. While the Oppo A5 packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, the Oppo A9 comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Both the phones have a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

As for the cameras, the A9 feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide unit, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and another 2-megapixel depth unit. On the other hand, the A5 comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, while all the other sensors remain the same.

On the front side, the A9 features a 16 MP snapper while the A5 comes with an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Both the smartphones are running Android 9 Pie-based company’s own ColorOS 6.0.1 out-of-the-box.

The Oppo A5 (2020) is priced at ₹12,490 for the base model with 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage while the 4 GB RAM model costs ₹13,990. On the other hand, the base model of Oppo A9 (2020) with 4 GB RAM costs ₹16,990 while the 8 GB RAM model is priced at ₹19,990. The A9 will go on sale from 16th September while the A5 will go on sale from 21st September.

