Here’s everything Apple announced at its special event

On 10th September, Apple hosted a special launch event in the United States where the company announced several new products, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad (2019), Watch Series 5, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new devices and services

iPhone 11 series

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max features a 6.1-inch, 5.8-inch, and 6.5-inch display, respectively. While the standard model features Liquid Retina LCD screen, Pro and Pro Max has OLED panel.

All three devices are powered by Apple A13 Bionic chipset which the company claims is the “fastest CPU in a smartphone” and “fastest GPU in a smartphone.”

iPhone 11 comes with a dual camera system with two 12 MP sensors — one being primary sensor and another being ultra wide-angle lens

iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max has triple camera setup with the standard lens and a 2x zoom lens, and a 0.5x ultra-wide angle lens

Pricing – iPhone 11 starts at $699, Pro starts at $999, while Pro Max starts at $1,099

Availability: Pre-orders start from 13th September and sales from 20th September

iPad (2019)

Features 10.2-inch Retina IPS display with 2160 x 1620 pixels screen resolution, 264ppi pixel density, and 500-nit peak brightness

Powered by Apple A10 Fusion SoC along with M10 co-processor

Offered in two storage options — 32 GB and 128 GB

Features 8 MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture and 1.2 MP front cameras with f/1.2 aperture

Supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, LTE with Nano-SIM and eSIM tech

32Whr battery with up to 10 hours of Web surfing time on Wi-Fi and 9 hours on a cellular network

Pricing starts at ₹29,900 for Wi-Fi only and Cellular model starts at ₹40,900

Apple Watch Series 5

Features Always-on Retina display with LTPO OLED panel and 60Hz-1Hz refresh rate

The 44mm model has resolution of 368 x 448 pixels while the 40mm display has a resolution of 324 x 394 pixels

Powered by Apple’s new 64-bit dual-core S5 processor

32 GB of onboard storage

Comes with an electrical heart rate sensor, a second generation optical sensor, a built-in compass, a barometric altimeter, an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fall detection, as well as International Emergency Calling and Emergency SOS

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS

Up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge

Pricing of GPS model starts at ₹40,900 while the GPS + Cellular model starts at ₹49,900

It will go on sale in India from September 27th

Apple Arcade

Subscription-based video gaming service

More than 100 exclusive games are planned, 30 already announced

All Apple Arcade titles will also be playable offline, but it will not apply to any game’s online multiplayer components

You can use the PS4’s DualShock 4 and Xbox One controllers for Arcade games on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Priced at ₹99 per month after a one-month free trial

It will be available from September 19 in more than 150 countries worldwide

Also be compatible with ‘Family Sharing’ at no extra charge

Apple TV+

Apple’s own media streaming service

At launch, it will offer a few series and documentaries: Dickinson; For All Mankind; The Morning Show; See; and The Elephant Queen; among them

Will also offer over two dozen series in various stages of production for TV+

Priced at ₹99 per month in India and will be available for 1st November

The company will also offer a one-year free Apple TV+ subscription to buyers of new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch

So, here’s everything that the Cupertino giant announced at its special launch event on 10th September. What do you think about this new devices and services? Do let us know in the comments section below.