After announcing the Samsung Galaxy A30s and Galaxy A50s smartphones last month, Samsung has today launched both the devices in the Indian market.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display but the A30s has HD+ screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels while the A50s comes with Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. While the A50s has an Infinity-U display, the A30s come with Infinity-V design for the display.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A30s is powered by an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and six cores clocked at 1.6 GHz. The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is powered an octa-core processor with four cores at 2.3 GHz and another four cores at 1.7 GHz.

In terms of memory configuration, the Galaxy A50s comes with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Galaxy A30s comes packed with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64/128 GB of internal storage.

As for the camera configuration, the Samsung Galaxy A30s features triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 25 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 16 MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Coming to the Galaxy A50s, it comes equipped with triple camera setup having a 48 MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Both the smartphones are powered by 4000 mAh battery and come with support for 15W fast charging support and USB Type-C port. Also, both of them will be available in three color options — Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Violet.

