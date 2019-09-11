Google Play Pass subscription service is coming soon for Android users

Earlier, a screenshot of an experimental game subscription service from Google, called Google Play Pass had surfaced online. The service, which seems like a direct competition to the Apple Arcade, has now been teased by the company as “coming soon”.

While the company has not revealed much about this upcoming service, it has now been confirmed that the service will be available pretty soon for the Android users.

It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm — Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019

To know more about the Google Play Pass service like when the service is coming, how much it will cost, and which games will be available, we’ll have to wait for the official announcement from the company.

However, previously leaked information related to the service suggests that it will be priced at $4.99 per month, which is exactly the same price as Apple Arcade. Apps offered under the service are expected to be ad-free and all their in-app purchases to be unlocked.

Along with the well-known games like Monument Valley, Stardew Valley, and Threes, the service is also expected to offer non-gaming apps such as “premium music apps” and fitness trackers. We expect the service to make its debut next month, during the company’s new hardware launch event.

Source